Massachusetts Renaissance Faire returns to Cummington Fairgrounds

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This past year and a half has felt overwhelming for many and sometimes we’d like to turn back the clock to simpler times, say about 650 years ago.

A place to do that was at the Cummington Fairgrounds this weekend for the Renaissance Faire. Performers there provided hundreds of visitors with a colorful return to the year 1460.

Frank Walker has been portraying Lord Talbot for so long, that after 30 years, it’s now second nature..

“With a good feeling in their heart, men good and true such as knight should,” he told 22News.

The festival featured shooting an ancient missile weapon, practicing your fencing skills, and throwing axes at wooden targets.

“People engaging in activities, people having a lot of fun, good food and it feels good being in a place in time,” said Eileen Theroux of Chesterfield.

The show also provided a glimpse into what kind of dinner people ate back in the 1400s.

The two-day Renaissance Faire wraps up Sunday evening.