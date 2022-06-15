AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A lottery is being held for new apartments available in Amherst for low income households.

According to the Town of Amherst, five affordable apartments will be ready for occupancy in One University Drive South. The new rental apartment community consists of 45 units. These apartments must be rented to households with incomes at or below 80%. Household Income Limits: $52,750 (1 person), $60,250 (2 people).

APPLY: One University Drive South

Three studios are available at $1,036 and two one bedroom apartments at $1,165. Water and sewer expenses are included. The cost of electric heat, cooking, hot water, and electricity is not included in the rent.

The lottery applications are do by August 12.