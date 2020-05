NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second straight election cycle, Rep. Jim McGovern will have a challenger for his seat in Congressional District 2.

Tracy Lovvorn of Grafton will officially appear on the November ballot, resurrecting her campaign from 2018.

Lovvorn received about 33 percent of the vote in 2018 and will once again run as a Republican.

McGovern has occupied the seat for 24 years as a Democrat.