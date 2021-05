Reportit Photo from Karin

Reportit Photo from Karin

Reportit Photo from Karin

Reportit Photo from Karin

Reportit Photo from Karin

Reportit Photo from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

Photo sent to Report It from Karin

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos of a beaver dam that collapsed causing a road to be closed Friday morning.

The photos from Karin show heavy flooding along Gulf Road at around 6 a.m. The Belchertown police dispatch could not confirm the flooding was caused by a beaver dam.

A dispatcher did tell 22News that Gulf Road between North Gulf Road/South Gulf Road and Gold Street is closed.