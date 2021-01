Photo sent to 22News from Devon

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A moose was spotted on a surveillance camera Monday evening in Ware.

Devon sent 22News a photo taken from his backyard at around 5:30 p.m. He says he has never seen a moose and thinks it’s unusual for the area where he lives.

