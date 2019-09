BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) - Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency Tuesday in response to confirmed and suspected cases of severe lung disease from the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

In a news release sent to 22News, Baker called for a temporary four-month statewide ban on the sale of flavored and non-flavored vaping products in both retail stores and online. The ban includes all tobacco and marijuana vaping products and devices.