PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Berkshires are an important part of western Massachusetts but for years people living there had to rely on TV stations out of Albany, New York for their local news and weather. But as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Berkshire County Charter cable subscribers are once again able to watch 22News.

People in the Berkshires are happy to be able to watch 22News again.