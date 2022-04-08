PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer truck crashed on Route 8A in Plainfield Friday morning.

Photos of the accident were taken around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning and shared to 22News. Tire tracks could be seen along with mud on the side of the road that lead up to the accident. The front tire of the truck had fallen off. The truck stopped right before some trees and the rear side of the truck was lifted from the road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or how long it took to remove the truck from the road.