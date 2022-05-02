AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is asking the community to stay away from the area of the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street after reports of an armed person.

According to UMass Amherst on Twitter, “UMPD and APD are investigating report of armed individual in area of Renaissance Center on E Pleasant. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM AREA.” As of 4:20 p.m., police are searching the woods around the Sylvan residential area.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white hightop sneakers. If you see the suspect, you are asked to call 911.

