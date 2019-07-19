Report: One in four Massachusetts residents tries to fix broken electronics themselves

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – From electronics to automobiles, we all break stuff but not everyone turns to an expert for repairs.

A local consumer research group found last year, 1.6 million Massachusetts residents turned to a website to look up how to repair something.

Boston-based Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group released a report this week after reviewing data from iFixit, a self-described “repair guide for everything, written by everyone.”

It showed nearly 1 in 4 Massachusetts residents attempted to fix either their cell phones, laptops, and/or automobiles themselves.

Apple ranked number one in the Top 10 manufacturers of devices that residents tried to fix in 2018.

“Well a lot of older Apple laptops are becoming what they call “vintage” now, which means that Apple no longer supports or manufactures new components for them, so we can often offer upgrades that the manufacturer cannot,” said Tony Russell-Smith, a service technician at YES Computers in Northampton.

Russell-Smith told 22News, it saves customers money to repair an old device instead of buying a new one.

The report highlights the growing call for Right to Repair reforms, which would require manufacturers to make parts and service information available to customers.

In an effort to help with repair costs, Lia Toyota in Northampton offers customers the option of purchasing aftermarket parts as an alternative, but in some cases, some vehicles may require manufacturer parts.

“Toyota as a company is shooting more towards the idea that they’re doing maintenance free for the first two years who you purchase a vehicle, they take care of the vehicle up to 25 miles,” said Lia Toyota Parts Manager Jose Morales.