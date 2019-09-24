Representatives meet with South Hadley residents

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – People living in South Hadley and beyond had the opportunity Monday night to speak directly with their state representatives.

It was a nice turnout at the South Hadley Public Library. Senator Jo Comerford of Northampton and Representative Daniel Carey of Easthampton addressed attendees.

They outlined some of their accomplishments on Beacon Hill. They also opened the floor for questions and suggestions.

“It looks like they’re open to hearing it and wanting to push for more accountability. They definitely said that they are, but they didn’t exactly provide any concrete solutions on how to do that,” said Hector Lomelin.

Comerford and Carey are serving their first terms, both being elected last November.