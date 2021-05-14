Request for new trial denied for 2014 convicted murderer in Easthampton

EASTAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has upheld the 2014 first degree murder conviction of Ryan Welch.

Welch was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Jessica Ann Pripstein, inside their Easthampton apartment back in 2012. Welch’s lawyers had filed an appeal, arguing that the judge in his murder trial should not have allowed certain evidence to be introduced.

“We are pleased that the SJC agreed with Judge Ford in upholding the murder conviction of Mr. Welch. This preserves the justice given to Jessica Pripstein and her family when the jury issued its guilty verdict in October of 2014,” said Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan. “I’m proud of ADA Jeremy Bucci and former ADA Greenbaum, who presented the case, as well as Assistant District Attorney Von Flatern who handled the appeal on behalf of our office. This was great teamwork and a just conviction was upheld.”

“Nine years later, it is still a tragedy, but finally the Pripstein family can get some closure,” said Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti. “The entire department worked on this case, led by Detective Lt. Mark Popielarczyk, Detective Eric Alexander and Sgt Timothy Rogers. But every member of this department did an amazing job securing the scene and preserving the evidence. Their tireless efforts resulted in a conviction that stood the test of time.”

The Supreme Judicial Court sided with the lower courts and denied Welch’s request for a new trial. Welch is serving a life sentence.