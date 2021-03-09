Researchers say HIV-positive people who smoke tobacco are at higher risk for body inflammation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst researchers found that people with HIV who smoke tobacco are subject to higher levels of body inflammation.

According to a news release from UMass Amherst sent to 22News, high levels in inflammation are linked to greater risk of disease and death in people living with HIV.

Professor Krishna Poudel and his colleagues say their research indicates that smoking can cause that deadly inflammation and that even just cutting back on tobacco intake can reduce the risk of death.

HIV-positive people who are receiving Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy have a greater risk of death from tobacco than from HIV-related factors.

The researchers interviewed 284 study participants, gathering details about their smoking and medical history and other relevant information, such as whether they were receiving HAART. They asked about how many cigarettes were smoked per day and for how many years.

The smoking rate for HIV-positive people is two to three times higher than the general population.