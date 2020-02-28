Reservations at local hotels being canceled due to coronavirus threat

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus is not a threat to western Massachusetts just yet, but it is still affecting the hotel business locally.

More and more people are canceling plans and staying home as the virus continues to spread. Hotel Northampton told 22News that they’ve experienced more cancelations than usual recently.

Hotel Northampton’s owner, Mansour Ghablif, told 22News the hotel staff has also been taking extra precautions to make sure everything is sanitized.

“The housekeepers are cleaning the remote controls, door handles even elevator buttons, we are sanitizing that with alcohol pads and taking every measure,” said Ghablif.

Hotel Northampton also said they’ve been giving full refunds for the people that canceled reservations.