BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Jon Drive in Belchertown due to a fire.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, at around 12:50 p.m. crews are working to put out a structure fire and posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area.

No further information was released as of this time.

There was also a brush fire in Belchertown on North Liberty Street on Wednesday.