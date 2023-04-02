AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – One month from Sunday, voters in the town of Amherst will take to the polls to approve or deny a construction project for a new elementary school.

Supporters of the project gathered for an awareness event on Sunday to urge the town to approve the $94-million school building that would replace Fort River and Wildwood Elementary schools.

The new building would be the town’s first public facility with net-zero carbon rmissions and would be ADA accessible, unlike the current buildings. We asked organizers of the “Say Yes” event what reason there may be to oppose the project.

“It’s not a cheap project. We don’t want to say it is, because it isn’t. But when you look at the whole picture it saves us money in the future, so it’s a wise decision to make even though the price tag is steep,” said Kursten Holabird the Co-Chair of Vote Yes for our Schools Campaign of Amherst.

Approval of the project would increase property taxes in Amherst but, it also would make the project eligible for $40-million of state funding that may not be available later. The big vote is set for May second.