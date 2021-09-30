Residents, businesses continue to oppose Northampton’s Main Street project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is embarking on a reconstruction project to invest in the future of the cities beloved Main Street.

Northampton’s project team held an open discussion Thursday night on the Main Street redesign. Some ideas mentioned included adding three-vehicle travel lanes, a mix of angled and parallel parking spots, widened sidewalks with space for new trees and greenery, and separate bike lanes.

“We are proposing to adjust the crosswalk that is traversing Main Street from the west side of Center Street to the east side, and what that does is it removes the conflict with the left turns to Center and we think it provides a less congested location.”

But, there is quite a lot of opposition to this.

Northampton residents and business owners fear the proposed parking design will greatly reduce spaces. On top of that, they said parallel parking will deter some from visiting downtown and making it overall less accessible.