Residents camp out for last time in Northampton to raise money for cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Campers slept through the rain overnight in Northampton to raise money for those battling cancer.

Tents are set up outside the old courthouse in Northampton for the 14th and final time. 93.9 The River’s Monte Belmonte and others are raising money for Cancer Connection, a non-profit that provides free services to cancer patients.

This year’s theme is “Grateful Dead Thunderdome.” According to a news release sent to 22News, from the confines of a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic geodesic battle dome, Monte will subject himself to the music of the Grateful Dead.

The old courthouse will have new owners by this time next year, and Belmonte isn’t sure they will allow an event like this to continue, so they’re hoping to raise as much money as they can one final time.

Since 2006, the Cancer Connection Camp Out has raised over $623,000 for Cancer Connection’s free services.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can do so on their website, or by stopping by the camp out before 10 a.m. Thursday morning to drop off your donation.