Residents can donate gifts to Amherst Toy Drive

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department wants to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.

From now until December 20, residents can donate an unwrapped gift, book, gift card, or wrapping supplies to the police department at 111 Main Street.

All gifts will be donated to Jessie’s House, the Bridge Family Resource Center, and the Amherst Survival Center.

“It’s our belief that every child should have something on the holiday, no matter what holiday you celebrate, to open and we are just trying to provide that for every child in the community.” Marcus Humber, Amherst Police Detective

If you need more information about the toy drive you can contact Detective Marcus Humber at 413-259-3355.