Residents enjoying fall-like temperatures as summer ends

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents have been enjoying some nice weather during this last week of summer.

It has started to feel like fall over the last couple of days and the official start of fall is next week.

It was a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures getting down into the 30s across western Massachusetts and our high temperatures have only been in the 60’s the last couple of days.

There are some signs that fall is almost here. We’re starting to see the leaves change color on some of the trees and pumpkins are becoming a more common sight.

Hadley Garden Center Nursery Manager Dan Ziomek told 22News, that there are still some things you can plant this time of year.

“Mums are extremely popular, we have asters and cabbage and kale this time of year,” said Ziomek. “The selection has broadened quite a bit. Ten, fifteen years ago it was basically mums or nothing. Now we have more choices available.”

NOAA’s forecast for the next three months is calling for above-average temperatures across the United States and especially for us here in the northeast.

Fall officially begins Monday, September 23, at 3:50 a.m. in the morning.