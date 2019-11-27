Residents head to grocery, liquor stores for last-minute items before Thanksgiving

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are all about coming together and catching up with loved ones, often involving holiday spirits and cheer.

The stores are busy, including the alcohol section, because you can’t forget to bring booze to the Thanksgiving table, or else you might get booted off the Christmas list.

While turkey and potatoes might be on the list for shoppers, beer, wine, and spirits are there too. We stopped at Big Y in Northampton to see what kind of alcohol people are buying the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

And local beer is one of the popular drinks of choice for many.

Melissa Goldsmith of Hadley told 22News, “We are going to get beer, so this is kind of our short beer run.”

But before the beer, Goldsmith was looking for an ingredient to use for her cooking, so we caught up with her in the Table and Vine section of the store.

“I like to cook with white wine so I’m basically getting it to make a couple of dishes,” she said. “We are doing some Hungarian stuffed cabbage and I like the white wine sauce.”

Store Director, Sam Chevalier, said while wine is popular, craft beer is also a hot ticket item.

He added, “Everyone wants to have a local beer in their home to offer to all their friends. craft beers do very well since we have a large section here in the store.”

And for some, it’s just about grabbing those last-minute items you may have forgotten.

“You always gather the last-minute items, you forget the walnuts or you forget some accessories for the table, but it’s fun, it’s exciting, you meet a lot of great people in the store,” said Lynn Andrews of Hadley.

According to alcohol.org, men drink an average of 3.1 drinks on thanksgiving while women drink about 2.4. Like many stores, Big Y is closed on Thursday.