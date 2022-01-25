Residents of Amherst needed to oversee Jones Library and elementary projects

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is looking for residents who want to join boards to help them with the planning of the Jones Library rehabilitation and the new elementary school.

Residents interested in being appointed to a board, committee of commission can apply at: AmherstMa.gov.

The Elementary School Building project centers around the current state of the Fort River Elementary School that’s part of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District. The project will combine the Fort River and Wildwood communities into a new K-5 building.

The Elementary School Building Committee will oversee the building project, by working with consultants to develop the required plans and submit plans to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The 13-member committee includes the following:

Town Manager

Town Finance Director

Superintendent of Schools

Principals of Fort River and Wildwood

School Building Maintenance official

A member of the School Committee

Two Town Councilors

Three residents

Members interested in joining the Committee will be expected to participate in meeting 1 – 2 times a month. An educational vision workshop is scheduled for Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The public community forum of the project overview is scheduled for February 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents voted to in favor to a renovation project at Jones Library. Just under $14 million has been awarded through a MBLC grant from the state. Roughly $6.5 million is coming from trustee commitment. The town will now fund the remaining $15.8 million. The library was originally built in 1928.

The Jones Library Building Committee is tasked with developing a timeline, milestones, and plans for the project and recommend a specific set of plans to the Library Board of Trustees and Town Manager for approval.

Members of the Committee will be expected to: