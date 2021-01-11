Residents protesting in Northampton to denounce opening of Guantanamo Bay Prison

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People will be protesting in front of the Hampshire County Courthouse in Northampton Monday afternoon to denounce the 19th anniversary of the opening of Guantanamo Bay Prison in Cuba.

Protesters will be in front of the courthouse and walking along Main Street in orange jumpsuits at 1:30 p.m.

According to a news relase sent to 22News, the protesters are members and supporters of No More Guantanamos and Witness Against Torture who demand the closing of the notorious prison where 40 Muslim men are still being held, most without charges, separated from their families by thousands of miles, and costing US taxpayers $13 million per prisoner per year.

The protesters are demanding that the prison be closed, its inmates either charged with crimes and transferred to mainland courts and prisons, or released to their homes or other safe places. According to the news release, the protestors also hope the United States government will apologize to those it wrongfully detained, tortured, and isolated for years.

