Residents react to health expert’s approval of new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A third COVID-19 vaccine could soon end up going into Americans’ arms.

Friday, an independent panel endorsed Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate. It requires just one shot and is 66-percent effective overall, including against variants of COVID-19 seen in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

One man told 22News, he would feel more comfortable getting either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but he’ll take what he can get.

“The Moderna and the Pfizer, they seem more established, they already have the green light,” said Ryan Drooker of Northampton. “But, I’m not in a position to be stingy. With these national shortages, I’ll just take anything I can get.”

It’s not a done deal just yet: the FDA still needs to authorize the vaccine for emergency use before doses are shipped.

The agency said that they will move quickly to follow the recommendation.

