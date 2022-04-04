EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments helped provide assistance with a two-family house fire in Easthampton Sunday afternoon.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, at around 4:09 p.m. crews were called to a fire at a two-family home. The smoke was seen coming from the top floor of the three-story home and was contained by fire crews inside.

All residents were able to get out of the home before crews arrived and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Mutual aid from Northampton, Southampton, Barnes Air National Guard fire department (RIC), Westover Air National Guard fire department (air trailer), South Hadley District 1, Holyoke, and the Easthampton CERT team assisted.