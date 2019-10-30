Residents still excited to go trick-or-treating despite expected rain

Breaking News
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – American’s plan to spend billions of dollars this year on Halloween.

Many are getting ready for All Hallows’ Eve and 69 percent of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters in 2019. Storefronts in downtown Northampton will be handing out candy Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s an annual tradition that seems to get bigger every year.

“I think it’s a great experience as a child to be in a community that is great with Halloween and kids can even go around Thornes and collect candy and meet people from the stores,” Beatrice Parent of Easthampton said.

Skittles, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers and Starbursts top this list this year for favorite Halloween candy. Americans will spend about $2.6 billion on Halloween candy in 2019 with 29 percent planning to take their children trick-or-treating.

Unfortunately, the weather is looking wet come Thursday night – so maybe dress up your umbrella to make it part of your costume.

