Residents tour new South Hadley Senior Center

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley seniors are overjoyed with their new multi-million dollar senior center in town.

The new senior center, built at the site of the former facility, has been getting rave reviews from the 3,000 members who’ve had the chance to tour the building. Residents told 22News, they love their new home away from home.

“The colors are gorgeous, there are so many rooms,” described Jo Degay. “I didn’t realize it’s that big…. the lights in the ceiling, the water fountain, not just to drink out of. It’s amazing.”

The new center is due to begin its activities next week, soon after workers complete last minute improvements.