Residents urged to vote by mail in state Senate special election

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an upcoming special election next month, but officials are asking that you vote early.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state legislature has voted to allow early voting by mail for the rescheduled May 19 special state election.

The election is for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate District. The seat became vacant after Don Humason resigned to become Westfield mayor. Democratic State Rep. John Velis and Republican John Cain are running for the seat.

The District includes Easthampton and Southampton in Hampshire County, as well as Agawam, Holyoke, and Westfield, as well as a portion of Chicopee.

“The best way to get people to participate and the safest way is to use the state’s early voting application in this election,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle explained, “because it is safer than going to the polls. Not only for yourself, but the poll workers [too]. The deadline to apply for the early voting ballot is May 15.”

Mail-in ballots must be requested in writing. Your ballot will then be mailed to you and it must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on May 19.

For Easthampton residents, it can be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office at 50 Payson Ave.

The voter registration deadline is Friday, May 8.