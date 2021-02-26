Resignation letter from Smith College employee describes hostile workplace, president responds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A letter from the school’s president Monday does not mention names but says an employee resigned last Friday after claiming a hostile work environment regarding racial biases in the college.

The Boston Globe is reporting that a resignation letter attributed to Jodi Shaw was published Friday on a blog site. In that letter, it references the 2018 incident when a black student claimed she was profiled by staff.

An investigation conducted by a law firm hired by Smith found no persuasive evidence of bias. The letter by Shaw claimed the incident brought a “culture war” to the campus.

“I can no longer work in an environment where I am told, publicly, that my personal feelings of discomfort under such scrutiny are not legitimate but instead are a manifestation of white supremacy.” Jodi Shaw

On Monday, Smith President Kathleen McCartney released her own statement, denying a now-former employee’s claim that the school is “creating a racially hostile environment for white people.”

22News reached out to the Smith communications team for further comment but they denied.

22News also reached out to Shaw who has not yet responded.