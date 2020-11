NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton opened a new marijuana dispensary Friday morning.

Resinate of Northampton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. for their second location in addition to their store in Worcester. The Northampton branch offers online pre-ordering with in-store pickup.

The dispensary said they will follow the state’s safety and social distancing guidelines for safe shopping.

Resinate is planning on opening a third location in Grafton sometime next year.