Resistance Center for Peace and Justice hosts virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice hosted their 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

This year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19. Members of the organization honored the life, work and legacy of dr. king. This year’s theme was demanding justice.

Among the speakers was newly elected Northampton City Councilor At Large Jamila Gore. She spoke about how Dr. King inspired her to run for public office.

“People like him gave me the courage to run for public office and become the first black woman on the city council,” said Gore. “I had my doubts and setbacks but was able to persevere through the campaign and Election Day with the support of our community.”

The event also touched on calls by Martin Luther King III for the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. He wants the Senate to remove the filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass bills, allowing Democrats to pass legislation with a simple majority.