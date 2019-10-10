Restaurant holds fundraiser for Holyoke family whose house was destroyed in fire

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After a house fire destroyed a home on Fairfield Avenue in Holyoke, a local business is helping raise money for the family.

Ebenezer’s in South Hadley held a fundraiser Wednesday night, complete with raffles and pasta dinners, with proceeds going towards the family that lost their home.

The bar and restaurant said one of the family members is a regular visitor, and they wanted to do what they could to help.

“It is a group effort. Baystate Plating is helping us out with stuff, we got prizes from iHeartRadio, we have prizes from Williams Distributing and Commercial Distributing. Some other guests have brought in clothes and stuff like that and other raffle prizes,” Krystle Jimmo told 22News.

Other local businesses have also been teaming up to collect money and clothes for the family.