Restaurants changing hours to accommodate staffing issues, more to-go orders

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has put an enormous strain on the world of hospitality, such as restaurants, and with the surge in cases, businesses are moving in the wrong direction.

The Omicron variant is putting more strain on the restaurant industry. During the summer months, there was at least the option of outdoor dining, but during this time of year options are limited.

Paul and Elizabeth’s is located in Northampton and is a staple to the community, operating for nearly 40 years. Due to the Omicron variant, they had to make major adjustments to operating hours as of last week, closing Tuesday through Saturday.

Nate Sustick, the owner of Paul and Elizabeth’s, told 22News, “We had a lot of close contacts and we were very short staffed so we closed out of precaution and everyone’s doing good now. We’re trying to figure our way through it here.”

While they’re still open for indoor dining, he thinks businesses is starting to trend towards to-go orders, roughly 60 percent.

There are no state mandated gathering restrictions in place for restaurants at this time.