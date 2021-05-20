Restaurants in Thornes Marketplace to reopen

Three restaurant owners inside Thornes Marketplace are: Aaron Thayer, co-owner of Patria, left; Ken Majka, owner of Share Coffee, middle; and Nate Sustick, general manager of Paul & Elizabeth’s. (Courtesy: Thornes Marketplace)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two restaurants located inside Thornes Marketplace are expected to reopen in June.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Thornes Marketplace, Paul and Elizabeth’s will reopen on June 3 and Patria will reopen in mid-June. Share Coffee has returned to regular hours Monday through Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Paul and Elizabeth’s will reopen inside dining on June 3, their hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., online ordering and curbside pick-up will continue Monday through Saturday.

Nate Sustick, the son of Paul and Elizabeth’s longtime owners, Paul and Elizabeth Sustick, and the restaurant’s general manager, said his business was closed for about a month last spring and reopened in April for takeout only, “This pandemic’s been survivable with the support from the local community and government funding. It’s been amazing.”

“It was a personal comfort level for me and the staff to wait until everyone was vaccinated. All will be fully vaccinated by mid-May. I’m looking forward to the next step. This has been a long road, and it is almost like starting anew. This pandemic’s been survivable with the support from the local community and government funding. It’s been amazing.” Nate Sustick

The menu will continue to have classic items and locally produced food, such as produce and seafood from Berkshore, which will soon provide striped bass, bluefish and scallops as they become available.

Patria is owned by Aaron Thayer and his wife Abby Fuhrman opened shortly before COVID-19 forced closures and will begin serving in early to mid-June.

A new six-course tasting menu offered in the dining room and small bites will be featured at the bar and in the lounge, the cocktail menu has also been revamped.

“This well-curated and creative tasting menu shouldn’t leave you feeling engorged at the end.” Aaron Thayer

Aaron Thayer is a chef with experience at fine dining establishments in Boston and San Francisco as well as at Coco & the Cellar Bar in Easthampton.

Share is a café that serves coffees, teas, breakfast sandwiches made to order, fresh bakery items, salads and other light fare. Thornes Marketplace returned to opening at 8:30 a.m. on May 10, allowing Share to serve its early morning customers.

Ken Majka owns Share Coffee in Thornes Marketplace, Hadley, Amherst, and Montague.

“We’ve been affected by the limited building hours. That was definitely impactful, and we’re looking forward to getting open earlier.” Ken Majka

Ken Majka is currently serving to-go orders but is working to get tables and the standing bar set back up.

Thornes Marketplace will continue to follow the state’s requirements on wearing masks and social distancing indoors.