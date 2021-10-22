Restaurants looking forward to a better winter

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year’s winter was especially harsh for local restaurants. The cold weather meant many people chose take out rather than dine-in.

The assistant manager at Fitzwilly’s in Northampton said they’re expecting this year to be a lot better, and that’s because of the vaccine.

“They’re going out getting ready for the holidays,” Ryan Keech told 22News. “We’ve got dinner reservations, all kinds of stuff coming in, in terms of people catching up on their weddings.”

Outside, a tent stands in the parking lot by Fitzwilly’s, but Keech said that will go down in the next week or so as the cold sets in. He said business is remaining steady and many people now feel comfortable dining in.

While take out is not nearly at the levels it was at when restrictions were in place, they’re still seeing more customers order online than before the pandemic.

“It feels great. You know we’re on track to whatever you want to call normal is. You know things are still a little different but we’re holding strong,” Keech said.