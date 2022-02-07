Restoring Easthampton’s old town hall into a performance venue

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – CitySpace is beginning the first phase of a multi-million dollar restoration project of the old town hall in Easthampton.

The $6.9 million restoration project is to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses in one location in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. Renovations are expected for both the second floor and the facade of the Old Town Hall on Main Street. It also will include new HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.

The project was originally intended to be built on one stage, however CitySpace along with the help of Kuhn Riddle Architects of Amherst, found that dividing the plan the scope of work was feasible.

“This is not a new project, it’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time. I consider it the single most important impactful project this city has going forward for economic development…. I’m excited that we are starting it,” said Easthampton City Councilor Dan Rist at a Community Preservation Act Committee meeting last November. The committee and Easthampton’s City Council unanimously voted to push forward $255,576 of reserved funding.

President of the board of CitySpace, Burns Maxey said, “The incomparable support of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Mass Development, Easthampton Community Preservation Act Committee, and the generosity of our western Massachusetts friends, neighbors, and businesses is why we are able to make these infrastructure improvements. This project will have extraordinary impacts on our economy while providing affordability and access to space for the arts and people in our region. I am so thrilled to see this project begin!”

CitySpace expects the infrastructure improvements to be completed by the end of this year, and phase 2 to begin in 2023.