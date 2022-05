GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby voters went to the polls for their annual town election on Monday and the results are now in.

Challenger Crystal Dufresne unseated incumbent Kelly Silva for a seat on the Select Board.

William Shaheen beat Seamus Connolly for a three-year term on the Board of Health.

Incumbent Ronald Harrop defeated challenger Stuart Bailly for a three year term as commissioner of burial grounds.

Other races were uncontested. Turnout was about 13 percent.