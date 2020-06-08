Retail stores reopening in Phase 2 of state’s reopening plan

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Your favorite retail store is allowed to open starting Monday, as coronavirus case numbers continue to decline across the state.

Retail stores will have to open with restrictions, as well as other health and safety protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

Stores can open at 40 percent capacity and everyone inside the store must stay at least six feet apart. The state has asked stores to install physical barriers at checkout counters where possible and to put up visual social distance markers so customers can be aware of their surroundings.

Phase 2 is being implemented in two steps: