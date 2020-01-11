Retired South Hadley Police officer laid to rest

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired South Hadley Police officer who passed away before the new year was laid to rest on Friday.

Former officer Laurence “Larry” Gill passed away on December 27. He graduated from the Springfield Police Academy in October 1973 and began working fulltime for the South Hadley Department, first as a patrolman and then a detective.

According to the department, many people described Officer Gill “as an approachable officer who was well respected.” He left the department in 1985.

Calling hours were held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at St. Pierre Phaneuf funeral home in Chicopee before his burial at the Evergreen Cemetery in South Hadley.

Rest In Peace, Officer Gill.