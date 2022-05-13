SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired music teacher from Auburn elementary school was found guilty in Worcester Superior Court of raping a student multiple times in a classroom over 10 years ago.

The office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said 66-year-old Stephen Jaszek of South Hadley was found guilty of the following charges:

Aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter (2 counts)

Aggravated rape of a child (2 counts)

Aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter

The sexual assaults occurred between 2009 and 2010 when the victim was a student and took place in the classroom on school grounds. He was arrested by South Hadley and State Police in August 2018.

Jaszek is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on May 20.