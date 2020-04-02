Breaking News
Superintendent of Soldiers’ Home defends himself and staff, says they followed CDC, DPH guidelines
Retired U.S. Army Colonel among 15 veterans who died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Hampshire County

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned that one of the veterans who passed away from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was a retired U.S. Army colonel from Chesterfield. 

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Ted Monette was one of the veterans who passed away earlier this week at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.  

His son, who owns the Chesterfield General Store made a post on the store’s Facebook page Tuesday, informing the public that his father died early Monday morning from complications as a result of testing positive for COVID-19. 

According to the post, Monette served for over 40 years. He was a veteran of both the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars. 22News stopped by the store around noon on Wednesday, but it was temporarily closed.  

The owner, Greg Monette, said in the post that they continue to sanitize all surfaces, doors, door handles, and floors, throughout the day, as often as possible. And they continue to sanitize all product surfaces that enter the store with appropriate sanitizers. 

Greg said he made the post to bring awareness to the virus, and inform the public. 

22News thanks Colonel Ted Monette for his service and dedication to our country.

