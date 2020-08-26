Retirement community in Amherst celebrates women’s suffrage month

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marks a major milestone for women’s rights and democracy in America, and local patriots are celebrating.

Residents of Applewood, a retirement community in Amherst, hosted a parade Wednesday to honor 100 years of women’s suffrage.

Participants dressed in white to honor the women who fought for decades for the right to vote. Music, speakers, a socially-distant parade, and refreshments marked the occasion.

“It took 72 years for those female activists back then to bring this about, but it’s a wonderful story and the women here just wanted to celebrate, to say we got the vote, we will vote, we think its an important thing for everyone regardless of their political leanings to vote and make their voices heard,” Nancy Eddy an Applewood resident said.

The month of August marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment which guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.