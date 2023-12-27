NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Jeff Harness, Chief Community Relations and Communications Officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, has announced his retirement after 34 years of service and aims to raise $34,000 in support of the hospital’s New Beginnings program.

New Beginnings is a program designed to provide education and support for pregnant and postpartum individuals in, or working towards, recovery from substance use. The initiative focuses on fostering a connection between parents and their newborns, nurturing parental confidence, and sustaining recovery.

Jeff Harness (Photo courtesy of Mass General Brigham)

Harness expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Cooley Dickinson Hospital for over three decades, emphasizing the significance of New Beginnings in exemplifying the organization’s values. He stated, “The focus of New Beginnings is helping the newest members of our community get off to a healthy start in life, so I’m grateful for any support individuals and organizations can provide.”

Launched in 2018, New Beginnings is available to Cooley Dickinson OB/GYN & Midwifery patients who are pregnant or up to two years postpartum. The program covers various topics, including pregnancy discomforts, stress management, relapse prevention, nutrition during pregnancy, neonatal abstinence syndrome, labor and birth, postpartum planning, breastfeeding, and newborn care.

Those interested in contributing to the cause can do so by clicking here, selecting “Jeff Harness – New Beginnings” from the dropdown menu. Donations can also be made by calling 413-582-2256 or mailing a check to PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061.

Throughout his tenure at Cooley Dickinson since joining as a part-time inpatient behavioral health counselor in 1989, Harness has held various roles, including director of the Western Massachusetts Center for Healthy Communities, director of integrated care and population health, and director of community health and government relations.