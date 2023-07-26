EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A last radio call was held for Easthampton Police Captain William Kelly as he enters retirement after serving 37 years.

The Easthampton Police Department shared the last call video and photos of the ceremony that was held on Friday, July 21st.

Dispatch 21 –

Captain Kelly congratulations on your retirement, it’s been an honor working with you. Thank you for the past 37 years of service with the City of Easthampton.

21 Dispatch –

Today I bid farewell to a career that has spanned over 37 years in law enforcement. I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude, pride, and humility.

From my early days… of enrollment to the rank of Captain with Easthampton Police Department, it’s been an honor, privilege to serve the community.

All my career I had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most dedicated, skilled, and courageous men and women in law enforcement. I also cannot leave out the professional men and women of the fire department as well as our first line of defense, the men and women in dispatch.

To my family, my wife Cheryl… and especially my two sons, Shaun and Brett, thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. I love you guys.

As I close this job during my life, I am looking forward to new beginnings, travel, and hopefully improving my golf game, although that’s probably not going to happen.

As I retire from the police department, I am filled with pride, gratitude and the opportunity to have served law enforcement with you.

I will always cherish the memories, friendships, and bonds we have formed. May you continue to serve with honor and courage and unwavering dedication.

Stay safe.

21 and signal 4

79 to 21 –

Captain, friend, and brother, it’s been an honor working side by side with you these many years. Thank you for your service to the community and our department for almost four decades. You are leaving our family in a much better place than you found it.

Will Kell I will be forever grateful for your mentoring and leadership in good times and in bad. Captain Kelly, enjoy your well-deserving retirement, we have the watch from here sir.

“Congratulations Bill and we all wish the best in retirement!” Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department

Easthampton Police Department



Easthampton Police Department