NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marked move in day for first year Hampshire College students. Other local universities plan to see thousands of new and returning students flooding the area in the next few days.

The Assistant General Manager at Fitzwilly’s said fall is their busiest season and they are prepping for a bump in customers. Fitzwilly’s is one of the many local businesses in Northampton that is looking forward to an increase in sales.

Roughly 30,000 students go to the five colleges in the Pioneer Valley. Most of whom come back to the area in late August for the fall semester.

Assistant General Manager Ryan Keech at Fitzwilly’s told 22News, “We definitely see an uptick in business from parents weekends to the whole 9 yards that they bring. It definitely benefits us in the long run and it’s certainly nice to have some fresh faces around the town, you know. Kind of bopping around, exploring things, coming in and trying our cuisine.”

Keech mentioned the uptick in business isn’t just good for business, but also for hiring, with students looking for some part time work for the semester.