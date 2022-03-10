NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent review of VA facilities across the country recommends moving some services from the VA campus in Leeds to Connecticut.

The Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission will be releasing a report on Monday with recommendations for modernizing V-A health care facilities, as well as expanding and improving health care delivery. During a Zoom call Thursday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough discussed the current situation at the VA, including infrastructure issues and health care management.

22News contacted the VA of Central and Western Massachusetts about the situation at Leeds.

They provided a statement, saying: “It is important to note that any recommendations to the upcoming AIR Commission are just that, recommendations. Nothing is changing now for Veteran access to care or VA employees. Any potential changes to VA’s health care infrastructure may be several years away and are dependent on Commission, Presidential, and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning.”

22News will provide the full report on our website as soon as it becomes available.