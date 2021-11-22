Rhodes Scholars includes record number of women, one western Massachusetts native

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s class of US Rhodes Scholars includes one Western Massachusetts native among a record number of women selected for the scholarship.

The Rhodes Trust announced Sunday 22 of the 32 students selected this year are women. That includes Mount Holyoke College student and Florence native Elena Frogameni. Stow, Massachusetts native Krista Flinkstrom was also selected from the United States Military Academy

Rhodes Scholars are given the opportunity to study at the University of Oxford in England. It is the oldest and most prestigious international scholarship program first awarded in 1902.