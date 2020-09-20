Ribbon cutting ceremony held to recognize new bike traveling lane through Easthampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Easthampton Fire Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Easthampton community held a ribbon cutting event Sunday morning to celebrate a new bike lane on Williston Avenue.

The new bike lane will help bicyclists travel on the road to and from the Easthampton High School and Nonotuck Park.

Rental electric bikes are also available throughout the city from Valley Bike Share. They are placed at:

  • City Hall, 50 Payson Avenue
  • 90 Union Street
  • Millside Park, 2 Ferry Street
  • Old Town Hall, 63 Main Street

You can view online where bikes are available to rent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today