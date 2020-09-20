Ribbon cutting ceremony held to recognize new bike traveling lane through Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Easthampton community held a ribbon cutting event Sunday morning to celebrate a new bike lane on Williston Avenue.

The new bike lane will help bicyclists travel on the road to and from the Easthampton High School and Nonotuck Park.

Rental electric bikes are also available throughout the city from Valley Bike Share. They are placed at:

City Hall, 50 Payson Avenue

90 Union Street

Millside Park, 2 Ferry Street

Old Town Hall, 63 Main Street

You can view online where bikes are available to rent.