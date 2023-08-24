EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Riff’s Joint, a casual restaurant located in the Eastworks building in Easthampton is closing its doors.

The Riff’s Joint Restaurant will serve the public for the last time on Sunday, September 3rd after being in business for more than 14 years. The establishment announced on Facebook Wednesday night erupting with hundreds of public comments thanking the restaurant for its service and great food.

Sad News for Our City : It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closure of Riff’s Joint a beloved eatery that has been a cornerstone of our community for years. Let’s take a moment to remember the wonderful memories and delicious meals we’ve shared there. Thank you, Riff’s, for being a cherished part of our city’s history. Drop a memory in the comments below to celebrate the legacy they leave behind. #RememberingRiffs City of Easthampton shared on Facebook

In a statement, Riff’s said due to staffing issues they are no longer able to provide the quality and style of food that they are known for. “Over the last 14 years we have had the opportunity to meet and serve so many great people from the surrounding areas and beyond and are truly grateful for the many friendships that have developed and the continued support throughout. We have watched so many families grow and celebrate milestones with us: from engagements, birthdays and reunions, to graduations and weddings and so much more.”

Riff’s Joint made the top ten list on Yelp reviews for the best fried chicken and one of the best places to get a veggie burger in western Massachusetts.

Thursday’s menu features the following:

Veggie Chili

Curried Cauliflower

Veggie Bean

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Nashville Hot Chicken

BYO Salmon Burger

Fried Cheddar Curds

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Cookies

Fried Dough

Specialty Cocktails

Margarita Madness

Sparkling Citrus Peach Sangria

Strawberry Fields Sangria

Chocolate Peanut Butter Martini

Just Peachy Bourbon Mule