EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Riff’s Joint, a casual restaurant located in the Eastworks building in Easthampton is closing its doors.
The Riff’s Joint Restaurant will serve the public for the last time on Sunday, September 3rd after being in business for more than 14 years. The establishment announced on Facebook Wednesday night erupting with hundreds of public comments thanking the restaurant for its service and great food.
In a statement, Riff’s said due to staffing issues they are no longer able to provide the quality and style of food that they are known for. “Over the last 14 years we have had the opportunity to meet and serve so many great people from the surrounding areas and beyond and are truly grateful for the many friendships that have developed and the continued support throughout. We have watched so many families grow and celebrate milestones with us: from engagements, birthdays and reunions, to graduations and weddings and so much more.”
Riff’s Joint made the top ten list on Yelp reviews for the best fried chicken and one of the best places to get a veggie burger in western Massachusetts.
Thursday’s menu features the following:
- Veggie Chili
- Curried Cauliflower
- Veggie Bean
- Pulled Pork Quesadilla
- Nashville Hot Chicken
- BYO Salmon Burger
- Fried Cheddar Curds
- Chicken Wings
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
- Cookies
- Fried Dough
Specialty Cocktails
- Margarita Madness
- Sparkling Citrus Peach Sangria
- Strawberry Fields Sangria
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Martini
- Just Peachy Bourbon Mule
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.