EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Riff’s Joint, a popular Easthampton eatery, is closing for good Monday.

The popular casual restaurant in the Eastworks Building, known for fresh locally-sourced comfort food, announced last month it is closing due to staffing shortages. The restaurant has been around for 14 years and was originally located on Union Street before moving to Eastworks.

22News spoke to the co-owner of Riff’s about this difficult decision.

“We’re sad. We love our customers,” Michael McCarthy expressed. “Frankly, the outpouring of support and business the last few weeks since we noticed it has been very humbling. You know you never realize the impact you have on a community until unfortunately we had to make the decision to close.”

Long time customer Kate Carreiro said, “This is really sad. It’s been about 14 years. They are my go-to restaurant when people come out to see western mass…. when family comes to visit me I generally bring them to Riff’s.”

Riff’s told 22News over the last 11 days, the restaurant has received more than 6,000 customers. Sunday was the last day the restaurant was open to the public.